New York Comic Con To Require Masks, Proof Of Vaccination

New York Comic Con is requiring masks and proof of vaccination for this year’s event. October is still the month for the festivities to kick off and they’re trying to give guests plenty of runway to get their health requirements in order. Festivals, concerts, and other live events are starting to require these measures as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to gain steam in the United States. For guests under the age of 12, they won’t have to get the vaccine. But, they still will have to present a negative test to be a part of New York Comic Con.

They wrote on Twitter, “Check out these important updates to our health & safety guidelines for NYCC 2021. As always, thank you for your patience & understanding as we navigate the safe return of NYCC. We strongly encourage you to read through & bookmark our guidelines at NYCC21.com/Safety.”

In a letter to the entire New York Comic-Con community, the organizers had more to say about how things would be going down. “In order to provide the safest event possible, we will be requiring everyone attending NYCC to provide: Proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine for all attendees ages 12 years old & up. Proof of a negative antigen or PCE COVID-19 test for anyone under the age of 12.”

“In addition, everyone is required to wear an approved face covering while attending NYCC. Please visit NYCC21.com/Safety for further details, including our FAQs about what’s needed to show proof of vaccination and what additional health and safety measures are being implemented.”

Earlier this year, ReedPop’s US Comic Portfolio Director, Kristina Rogers had some words to say when it came to keeping everyone safe. "To give you a peek behind the curtain, events folks have to plan six to nine months down the road. We must put ourselves forward from where we are today into where we think we may be tomorrow, and continue making the next best decisions," she shared in a statement.

"Right now, we see a path forward for safe, amazing events that are going to look a bit different than usual, so that's where we’re heading,” Rogers continued. “Keep in mind what we communicate is subject to change as state and local guidelines are adjusted. I encourage you to stay connected with us via our newsletters, social channels, and websites to keep on top of the latest information right up to the shows."