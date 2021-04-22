New York Comic Con Among Other ReedPop In-Person Conventions Returning for 2021

✖

The coronavirus pandemic caused some of 2020's most anticipated and beloved events to be cancelled, postponed, or reimagined as virtual events, but ReedPop has recently confirmed that it aims to revive New York Comic Con as an in-person event later this year, while also detailing the various protocols they will be putting in place to ensure the health and safety of guests. While the embrace of virtual events was received well by fans, as they were able to witness exciting reveals and interviews from the comfort of their own homes, the distribution of vaccines around the world has fans more excited than ever to return to in-person events, which now seem like a possibility in the coming months.

"To give you a peek behind the curtain, events folks have to plan six to nine months down the road. We must put ourselves forward from where we are today into where we think we may be tomorrow, and continue making the next best decisions," ReedPop's Kristina Rogers, US Comic Portfolio Director, shared in a statement regarding future conventions. "Right now, we see a path forward for safe, amazing events that are going to look a bit different than usual, so that's where we’re heading. Keep in mind what we communicate is subject to change as state and local guidelines are adjusted. I encourage you to stay connected with us via our newsletters, social channels, and websites to keep on top of the latest information right up to the shows."

Safety measures for upcoming events will include the following:

We will be running all our shows with reduced capacity. With our new safety precautions in place, attendance and badges will be very limited so that we can ensure physical distancing. We’re working closely with each convention center to determine how many people are permitted in the building every day and at a given time. We are requiring approved face coverings for all individuals attending our events, including our exhibitors and staff. They must be worn at all times within our venues. For more information, you can visit the FAQ pages on each of our show websites. Temperature screening upon entry will be required to enter our events. Anyone with an elevated temperature will not be permitted to enter the event. We will have increased sanitization and cleaning with enforced physical distancing throughout the event. We have also adopted a firm no handshakes, no high-fives, no hugs policy. We’re all going to have to get very smooth and cool-looking at either the elbow bump or air high-fives. Please start practicing now.

The current schedule of ReedPop events for 2021 is as follows:

Florida Supercon, Miami Beach Convention Center: September 10th - 12th

New York Comic Con, Javits Center: October 7th - 10th

Emerald City Comic Con, Washington State Convention Center: December 2nd - 5th

C2E2, McCormick Place: December 10th - 12th

While the return of in-person events will surely excite fans, ReedPop will also be offering a virtual event in the form of a Metaverse event.

Rogers noted, "Our goal remains the same: bring together our fan communities to celebrate the best pop culture has to offer. Alongside all of our physical events, we'll be running a virtual event companion through FindtheMetaverse.com. So whether or not you join us in person, you can attend each of our shows and have a pretty excellent time. Save the date for the next Metaverse event — June 7th - 13th — and follow our newly launched social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram."

