New York Comic Con 2021 Being Planned As In-Person October Event With Virtual Element

New York Comic Con is planning on holding an in-person event in October with elements of the event being available online virtually. The event is scheduled for October 7-10 of this year. It would not be the only convention to make a comeback in the second half of 2021 after 2020 sidelined all large gatherings and crowds. San Diego Comic-Con has announced its plans to have an event at the San Diego Convention Center in late November and MegaCon is announcing guests for a show scheduled for August in Orlando. New York Comic Con is simply the latest to look at making its comeback.

"In fact, that may already be happening at some level. Certain dealers and companies were asked in recent weeks by ReedPop, the organizer of NYCC, about their interest in doing an in-person event," THR's Aaron Couch reports. "The show is currently being planned as an in-person event for Oct. 7-10 at the Javits Center, with a virtual element planned for at the same time, a ReedPop spokesperson tells THR."

Assuming gatherings are safe by October and New York Comic Con has the ability to safely take place with a large crowd, it may have a key advantage of San Diego Comic-Con's efforts. First of all, the convention is not scheduled to be over a holiday weekend whereas its West Coast counterpart is slated to launch the day after Thanksgiving. The San Diego dates have not been well received by networks, studios, and potential guests. New York may serve as a middle ground for potential guests who are on the West Coast or in Europe, lessening the traveling load a bit and also not interfering with what could be the first major holiday which American people can feel safe spending with their families after vaccines roll out.

"As longtime fans ourselves, we have attended many conventions over that holiday weekend, opting to spend Thanksgiving day with family and the rest of the weekend with friends and our families of choice. While this is not unusual in the convention trade, we understand this choice is not optimal for everyone," San Diego Comic-Con said in a statement.. "Currently we do not know whether having this event in November is even feasible as we are still in the midst of the pandemic."

