Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Show Filming Injury

✖

Nick Jonas was hospitalized after an accident on the set of his new show. TMZ reports that the pop star was taken to the hospital by ambulance after an undisclosed accident. As of right now, he’s back at home, but the incident had him there for a while. Monday, the superstar is scheduled to appear on The Voice, and that will still happen according to their report. Back in 2018, Jonas suffered a hand injury after a show in Mexico. People online are wondering what this new show could be because of the secrecy surrounding his injury. His representatives won’t give a name or the stunt that caused all of this fervor. Chances are, people will figure it out soon. But for now, his fans are just happy that he’s going to be alright after such a scary moment.

Jonas actually had an album release earlier this year. He talked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about Spaceman and how he approached the record.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Jonas explained to the Apple Music host. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

"So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he continued. "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."

Are you going to be watching The Voice for an update? Let us know down in the comments!