Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner And Husband Joe Jonas Have Baby Girl, Name Revealed

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband, singer Joe Jonas, have welcomed their baby girl, who was born on Wednesday in a Los Angeles hospital. TMZ's latest update is that the couple has named their daughter Willa. Turner and Jonas never officially announced their pregnancy, but the world took notice back in February when Just Jared got word from an "inside source" that, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Multiple entertainment outlets then began to confirm that Sophie Turner was indeed pregnant and letting it be known behind the scenes that she was due in the summer of this year. Now we're it seems those reports were dead-on. We wish Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Willa all the best going forward.

Like so many people, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas didn't expect 2020 to go quite like this. The superstar couple had been looking to start a family sooner before later - but they definitely had a longer timeline in mind before getting started. As a source close to the couple shared in 2019:

"All of Sophie’s immediate work is complete but she is looking to hit the ground running now that Game of Thrones is over. She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers and he is interested in starting a family after the tour. They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].”

So: Willa was not exactly on schedule, but definitely close enough!

Right now, Turner has the Quibi series Survive and the Princess Bride TV short filmed during celebrities' home quarantines. With Jonas also in between projects after the massive success of the Jonas Brothers comeback album Happiness Begins (an even more fitting title now!), the timing for getting into family life couldn't be better. Seriously: nobody has anywhere to go really, so being new parents stuck at home no longer looks that different from anyone else's life. Got to love 2020.

