Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares First Official Joe Jonas Wedding Photo

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas held their true wedding ceremony over the weekend in France, and now the duo has shared the first official photo from the lovely event. The photo shows them walking down the aisle after the ceremony, and the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer look like they’re on cloud 9. Turner is wearing a long lace dress with sleeves while Jonas is in an all black suit, shirt, and tie ensemble. The photo was taken by photographer Corbin Gurkin, and you can check out the photo and Gurkin’s accompanying description of the event in the post below.

“I am delighted to have photographed @sophiet and @joejonas wedding last week and to have been a part of the amazing team that made the day so special.

Cheers and endless gratitude to @joyproctor on a flawless wedding and also my magnificent crew (love you @_shiramisu @marisaholmes @minavonfphoto @hullerman) for such an incredible wedding week.”

Turner also shared the photo on her Instagram account, adding the caption “Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin.”

This is actually the second wedding ceremony for Sophie and Joe, as they’ve been officially married ever since a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards back in May. As for why, they just wanted to be married, and some of their friends and family were also in town, so they just went ahead and made it official.

View this post on Instagram

“They knew they needed to have a legal ceremony in the U.S. and decided a few weeks ago to do it in Vegas after the Billboard Awards,” a source told E! News at the time. “Some of their friends and family would be there so it felt like the perfect timing. They booked the chapel for a big block of the night to make sure they had it to themselves and that the timing could be spontaneous. A friend paid and set up the entire thing.”

Having the full ceremony later gave them a chance to plan it out and get everyone there, and it looks like it was everything they wanted it to be. It also allowed them to find a spot in their rather busy schedules to do it right, as Turner recently wrapped up her run in Game of Thrones and her X-Men movie franchise while Jonas has been busy promoting the new Jonas Brothers album and the accompanying documentary.