Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Settle Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly settled their long (and often ugly) custody battle. According to court documents that were allegedly obtained, there has been both a custody and child support settlement reached between Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Wilde (Don't Worry Darling) for the care of their children, Otis (9) and Daisy (6). Sudeikis will reportedly pay $27,500 a month to Wilde based on his estimated income for 2023, which was $10.5 million compared to Wilde's estimated income of $500,000. According to the financial breakdown in the court documents, support for Otis was set at $10,300 a month, with $17,200 a month for Daisy. Sudeikis is also set to pay 25% of Wilde's childcare expenses in addition to that figure, while the couple will share custody in a week-on, week-off rotation.

According to documents reportedly obtained by the Daily Mail: "The parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason's station in life … is consistent with each child's best interest, and application of the guideline would be unjust or inappropriate in this case."

When & How Did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up?

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made surprising headlines back in 2020 when their split became public news. Wilde and Sudeikis had been a long-lasting and fan-favored celebrity coupling, going all the way back to 2011; naturally, their decision to split was a shock to many. Scandalous rumors swirled about Wilde cheating on Sudeikis with popstar Harry Styles, while working her second directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling in 2020 – a film Styles starred in. However, Wilde has flat-out denied that those rumors were true:

"The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she told Vanity Fair last year. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."

Wilde and Styles were publicly rumored as being together starting back in early 2021, but wouldn't confirm their relationship until a year later when Don't Worry Darling was finished production and headed to theaters. Things took a dark turn in the spring of 2022, when Wilde was ambushed in the middle of a CinemaCon panel for Don't Worry Darling by a court server who handed her custody papers from Sudeikis in front of the entire crowd. That started a much more vicious (if understated) battle between the two actors in both the courts and the media – one that spilled over into the release of Don't Worry Darling, as Wilde's personal drama with Sudeikis and Styles overshadowed the film itself.

Hopefully, this settlement is a step toward both Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis