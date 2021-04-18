Steve Urkel Makes Surprise Return With Snoop Dogg Before Jake Paul Fight

Steve Uriel actor Jaleel White had some advice for Snoop Dogg ahead of Jake Paul fighting Ben Askren. For those unaware, the fight is going on right now on Triller and Fite.tv. White has been on a tear lately as he appears in commercials and recently launched his own cannabis brand. For Snoop, the Doggfather has become a staple in the combat sport world. His commentary during Paul’s last bout against Nate Robinson had social media on fire. Many a fan has said the words, “You can play basketball, you can play football, you can’t play boxing,” since he walked into the Staples Center that night. One might safely bet that this small bit won’t be the last we see of Snoop before the night is over. It’s sure to be a spectacle on multiple fronts as it is every time the YouTube star steps foot in the ring. He might be polarizing, but there's no doubt that he generates eyeballs for all of these promotions.

Are you going to be tuning in for the fight tonight? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below as well: