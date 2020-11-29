Snoop Dogg Declared True Winner of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Fight
Mike Tyson's return to boxing ended in a draw, but those who watched the fight still found a winner in Snoop Dogg. Viewers -- fans and celebrities alike -- loved the rapper's commentary during Tyson's bout with Roy Jones and were left hoping for more. They've taken to social media to share their favorite lines from Snoop Dogg's commentary and to call for him to get more commentating gigs. The likes of Michael B. Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith, and Gabrielle Union all chimed in. Keep reading to see what people are saying about Snoop Dogg's boxing commentary debut and what they want to see him commentate next.
Announced earlier this summer, the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight was Tyson's first fight in more than a decade. It was Jones Jr.'s first match since 2018. Tyson made some unusual comments ahead of the fight in which he claimed psychedelic drugs convinced him to return to boxing.
“I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape,’’ Tyson said at the weigh-in on Friday. “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’’ He added that his training took a hard turn during his first sparring session. “During that session of boxing when I was getting shellacked, never once did I say, ‘What the — am I doing here?’ I said, 'Woo, I belong here.'"
For his part, Jones Jr. never doubted Tyson. “He’s been out 15 years and he knows what it’s like to miss boxing,’’ Jones said. “He realizes what he had and he’s seeking to get that back now. … Now he has a desire to want to come out and be who he once was and do what he could once do.’’
Keep reading to see the reactions to Snoop Dogg's commentating during the fight.
Cover photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller
Michael B. Jordan
“Side order of short ribs with Mike Tyson sauce on it “ - @SnoopDogg 😂 🏆 #tysonvsjones— Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) November 29, 2020
LeBron James
My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020
Stephen A. Smith
Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic.— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 29, 2020
Gabrielle Union
I wanna hear @SnoopDogg be a commentator for every sport. Basketball, football, luge 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/b9KEDHG6NN— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 29, 2020
Patrick Bet-David
Here’s who won tonight:
Snoop Dog, hands down!
Someone sign @SnoopDogg to a multi year contract.
He’s a natural commentator.
He’s Barkley on steroids.
He’s hilarious! 😂 😆
3 years for $15 million?
Who’ll make the call?👇🏽@espn@FOXSports@NBAonTNT #tysonvsjones— Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) November 29, 2020
TKbreezy
Snoop Dogg def showing Charisma and Confidence will carry you a LONG way in this commentary game.
Plus he got them jokes LMAO— TKbreezy 🗣🎙 (@TKbreezy) November 29, 2020
Jesse Welle
Honestly @SnoopDogg was the best part of the whole ppv. #tysonvsjones— Jesse (@Jessewelle) November 29, 2020
Goldenboy
I've commentated @SnoopDogg playing video games multiple times but now I realize he should just commentate everyone else doing anything else.
This is quality entertainment.— 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) November 29, 2020
Jay Ellis
All sporting events need to hire @SnoopDogg Somebody give him a contract on Monday!!!— Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) November 29, 2020
Adam Lefkoe
Getting @SnoopDogg on @NBAonTNT this season is now my main focus 🐐— Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) November 29, 2020