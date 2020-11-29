Snoop Dogg Declared True Winner of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Mike Tyson's return to boxing ended in a draw, but those who watched the fight still found a winner in Snoop Dogg. Viewers -- fans and celebrities alike -- loved the rapper's commentary during Tyson's bout with Roy Jones and were left hoping for more. They've taken to social media to share their favorite lines from Snoop Dogg's commentary and to call for him to get more commentating gigs. The likes of Michael B. Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith, and Gabrielle Union all chimed in. Keep reading to see what people are saying about Snoop Dogg's boxing commentary debut and what they want to see him commentate next.

Announced earlier this summer, the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. fight was Tyson's first fight in more than a decade. It was Jones Jr.'s first match since 2018. Tyson made some unusual comments ahead of the fight in which he claimed psychedelic drugs convinced him to return to boxing.

“I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape,’’ Tyson said at the weigh-in on Friday. “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’’ He added that his training took a hard turn during his first sparring session. “During that session of boxing when I was getting shellacked, never once did I say, ‘What the — am I doing here?’ I said, 'Woo, I belong here.'"

For his part, Jones Jr. never doubted Tyson. “He’s been out 15 years and he knows what it’s like to miss boxing,’’ Jones said. “He realizes what he had and he’s seeking to get that back now. … Now he has a desire to want to come out and be who he once was and do what he could once do.’’

