Oscar Mayer Is Giving Away Bacon Scented Shoelaces

For sneaker fans, today is a big day with the Nike Air Max 90 "Bacon" finally hitting retailers, but if you're unable to get your hands on the coveted kicks, you don't have to be without something bacon-related regarding your footwear. Oscar Mayer has created Bacon Scented Laces for your shoes, letting you turn any pair of sneakers into bacon-themed and scented delights.

Yes, you read that right. Oscar Mayer's limited-edition shoelaces are indeed scented with actual Oscar Mayer Hardwood Smoked Bacon for a fresh-off-the-skillet look and smell so not only will you look cool, but you'll get to enjoy the fragrance of delicious bacon while doing so.

(Photo: Oscar Mayer)

“There are few things better than the delicious smell of freshly cooked Oscar Mayer Bacon, but you shouldn’t have to turn on the stove to fill your nostrils with the heavenly scent,” said Megan Lang, associate director, Oscar Mayer. “We know bacon lovers can’t get enough of it, so we’ve created these bacon-scented laces to give fans the chance to carry their bacon love everywhere, whether they’re styling the hottest new sneakers or sizzling up an old pair of shoes.”

If these bacon-scented shoelaces sound like a must-have, here's what you need to know. Starting March 26th through April 1st, fans can enter to get their own pair of bacon-scented laces on Twitter by using the hashtag "#OscarCookMyKicks" and "#Sweepstakes". Oscar Mayer will choose 1500 entrants to win the shoelaces beginning on April 2nd.

What do you think? Will you be entering to win a set of Oscar Mayer bacon-scented shoelaces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.