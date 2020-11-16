Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Giving Away Bacon-Scented Fragrance Diffusers

✖

The Monster Angus Thickburger is returning to Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, and the company is celebrating in a big way. Throughout the upcoming week, the fast-food joints are giving away all sorts of goodies to those who choose to partake in the festivities. Anchoring the giveaway is something the companies are calling a Monster Essence Fragrance Diffuser, which is said to have your entire home smelling like applewood smoked bacon and prime Angus beef.

But that's only the tip of the iceberg. Throughout the week, Carl's Jr. (or Hardee's, depending on where you live) is hosting what it calls the "Bacon and Beef Hypnosis" experience, a marketing activation that plays off all of your senses. Naturally, they have something for the remaining four senses as well.

(Photo: Hardee's)

The restaurant has partnered with Spotify on a "Sizzling White Noise" playlist for you to listen to as you kick back and relax. They'll then take you back to the 1990's with a special Hardee's Magic Eye design. For a lucky few contestants that are able to identify the image hidden in the Magic Eye, the burger place will give out a $10 gift card as a reward.

Then there's the addition of a "Monster Hypnosis Experience" with renowned YouTube creator Glenn Rottman. If all goes to plan, the digital-based hypnosis may leave you tasting bacon, no matter which foods you try to eat.

Those interested in trying to win one of the diffusers or gift cards are asked to follow the @CarlsJr and @Hardees social media accounts for the latest updates throughout the week.