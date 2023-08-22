Oscar Mayer Launches New Hot Dog Straw

Last August — one year ago today, to be exact — the "hot dog straw" became a viral sensation when a Yankees fan was spotted using a hot dog as a straw for his beer and pretty much breaking the internet with the innovation. The video got more than nine billion views on TikTok and prompted conversations and plenty of copycat attempts, but now, to commemorate the iconic moment in snack innovation, Oscar Mayer is taking that moment in hot dog history and making their own hot dog straw. On Tuesday, Oscar Mayer announced the launch of their own, limited edition Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw — and you can get one for yourself.

The Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw is designed to mirror the same size and color of a cooked Oscar Mayer hot dog but is made with food safe soft silicone so it also feels like one as well. That way, you can use the straw over and over again, while still having fun with the viral trend and defying the rules of how food should be approached.

"While the viral 'Hot Dog Straw' divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes," said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director, Oscar Mayer. "Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don't need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun."

How to Get the Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw

Fans wanting to get their own straw can pre-order it on oscarmayer.com/hotdogstraw for free while supplies last starting today, August 22nd. Also, fans should keep an eye on @NewYorkNico's Instagram on August 22nd as well, as Oscar Mayer is recreating the internet sensation captured by New York Nico last year. After that, all you have to do is enjoy!

The Hot Dog Straw is Just the Latest Fun Innovation from Oscar Mayer

The Hot Dog Straw is just the latest fun innovation from Oscar Mayer. Last year, the brand paid homage to childhood with their first-ever bologna inspired face mask and it was literally exactly what it sounds like: a face mask that looked like slices of Oscar Mayer bologna! They've also given away bacon scented shoelaces in 2021, and also had a "Street Meet" streetwear fashion line.

The Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw is available for pre-order now while supplies last.