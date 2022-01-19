Oscar Mayer Pays Homage to Childhood With First-Ever Bologna-Inspired Face Mask

We are deep into the New Year now and with January nearly over, that “New Year, New You” resolution that some of us made as we were ringing in 2022 might have started to feel a little like a drag. After all, adulting is hard work, but now Oscar Mayer is here to help you rejuvenate and maybe even recapture a little childhood joy. On Wednesday, the brand launched their first-ever bologna-inspired face mask, paying homage to childhood and the fun of making silly face masks by biting holes in your Oscar Mayer bologna slices.

Now, let’s be clear: these aren’t slices of bologna. They just look like it! Oscar Mayer partnered with premiere Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas to create a hydrating, restoring face mask that just so happens to look like bologna so you can play like a kid while rejuvenating your skin. Young at heart and maybe even young in face as well. Seems like a win-win.

https://youtu.be/xJO434kYsJI

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Lindsey Ressler, Sr. Marketing Analyst, Oscar Mayer. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising – inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

The bologna-inspired masks are a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and provide protection for the skin, according to a statement. And they are available now (January 19), while supplies last for $5 via Amazon. Just remember: don’t eat your face mask. That’s what bologna slices are for.

Will you be checking out the Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired face mask? Did you make “face masks” out of bologna as a kid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.