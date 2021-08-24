The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Now Driving for Lyft

✖

As vehicles go, there are few more iconic than the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The beloved Hot Dog on Wheels always brings smiles and attracts a crowd as it makes its way across the country and over the years it's been much more than just bring cheer. It's also served as an Airbnb, been on a barge in New York along with traveling across the United States. Now, however, the Wienermobile is taking on a new adventure by surprising Lyft XL riders with the ride of a lifetime.

That's right, Oscar Mayer and Lyft are teaming up to give free Wienermobile rides to riders in the country's hottest rideshare cities. From August 25 through August 27th, two five-star drivers, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, will surprise riders in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta when they call a Lyft XL with a wiener rideshare instead. Riders will enjoy the ride with music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks, and of course, the classic Weenie Whistles.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of elevating enjoyment from people’s plates into pop culture – from our 27-foot long Wienermobile, to the iconic Weenie Whistle, to the famed ‘Oh I wish jingle’," said Megan Lang, Associate Marketing Director, Oscar Mayer. “With the world as our canvas and meat as our medium, we want to do all we can to spark unexpected smiles wherever we go.”

To try for your chance to get the Wienermobile as your Lyft ride, all you have to do is request a Lyft XL between August 25th and August 27th in one of the previously mentioned cities. Not every Lyft request will be met by the Wienermobile, but for those lucky enough to ride in hot dog style, the very special trip will be free and no doubt a lot of fun as well. You can follow @OscarMayer and @Lyft on Twitter for more information on the #WienermobileLyft.

