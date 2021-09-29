Oscar Mayer Launches “Street Meat” Streetwear Fashion Line

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is, in a word, iconic and for decades, the beloved vehicle has been bringing smiles to fans across the country thanks to its Hotdoggers, the official drivers of the Weinermobile. Over the years, the Hotdoggers have also become unexpected fashion inspiration as well and now, with the Hotdoggers getting fresh new uniforms, Oscar Mayer is bringing their new style to the people in a unique new capsule fashion collection and shaking up the world of streetwear in the process.



On Wednesday, Oscar Mayer announced the launch of its “Street Meat” line, a 13-piece capsule collection inspired by the new uniforms of the Wienermobile Hotdoggers. The new collection features fresh silhouettes and bold colors that combine the hottest streetwear trends with meat-inspired touches. Included in the collection are bucket hats, slides, tracksuits, bomber jackets, and more.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy of sparking smiles and bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and streetwear is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” Megan Lang, Associate Marketing Director, Oscar Mayer said in a statement. “The ethos of streetwear is hyper-serious and hyper-exclusive, so we hope fans embrace that Oscar Mayr version of Meatwear and have a little more fun getting dressed this fall.”



Unlike most streetwear drops, fans hoping to get their hands on the Street Meat collection won’t have to hope they luck out online, camp out overnight, or stand in long lines. What they will have to do, however, is hit the streets. Starting today, Wednesday, September 29th, the Street Meat collection will be available for sale at hot dog carts in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City, each on a specific date. The Los Angeles cart will be available on September 29th and is located at 7315 Melrose Ave. The Atlanta cart will be available on September 30th and is located at Atlantic Station (1380 Atlantic Drive). The New York City cart will be available on October 1st at 185 Bedford, Ave in Brooklyn. For those not in LA, New York, or Atlanta, they’ll have a chance to get their hands on the limited-edition collection, too. Wienermobile pop-up shops will also sell the collection nationwide through the month of October. Fans can check out Oscar Mayer on Twitter to locate the Street Meat collection near them.



