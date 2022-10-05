Oscar Winner Hilary Swank Announces She's Pregnant With Twins

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank has announced that she's a mother-to-be, and that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. Swank confirmed the news on Good Morning America, saying:. "I'm so happy to share it with you and America right now. This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom, and not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it." Co-host TJ Holmes added, "We probably should have lead with that."

Swank didn't offer any other specifics about her pregnancy or a potential due date, but the twins will mark her first children. Last seen in the Netflix series Away in 2020, Swank's new series sees her star as a journalist who moves to Anchorage, Alaska "on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption." The series is inspired by true events, though not directly based on any specific case, using actual cases of missing indigenous women in Alaska as its basis.

Though her new series has only just started on ABC, created by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy, many fans are still hoping that Swank will eventually be brought into the fold with Cobra Kai. The legacy-sequel to The Karate Kid movies has managed to rope in countless actors and characters from the original films, but so far Swank's Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid has remained absent.

"No one's asked me to be in Cobra Kai," Swank said on Live With Kelly and Ryan (H/T EW). "A lot of people ask if I'm going to be on it. It's like, the No. 1 question I get...No one's called me! But it's so funny, isn't it? That's the one thing I get asked the most and no one's called me?"

"All we can say about her is we love Hilary Swank," co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz previously told with Fandom. "We think she's a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise. She was taught by Mr. Miyagi and she's somebody who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can't say if she'll return, we can't say how she'd return if she was going to return."

(Cover photo by Darko Sikman/ABC via Getty Images)