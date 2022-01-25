Peeps Launching New Lineup of Easter Treats

With spring just right around the corner, it’s time to start looking ahead to all the spring and Easter-inspired treats heading to store shelves in the coming weeks and months and Peeps is getting in on the season earlier than ever with the debut of an all-new lineup, including not only the classic Chicks and Bunnies but several new and unexpected flavors. This spring, Peeps is coming out with Peeps The Original Donut Shop Coffee Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Peeps Filled Delights The Original Donut Shop Coffee Caramel Mocha Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and more.

The new The Original Donut Shop Coffee varieties of Peeps have already started rolling out to stores nationwide. The Original Donut Shop Coffee-Flavored Marshmallow Chicks feature a classic coffee flavor while the Peeps Filled Delight version combines coffee with a rich chocolate coating and a creamy caramel filling. Joining these coffee-inspired treats in nationwide release are the New Peeps Marshmallow Egg Hunt which features individually wrapped miniature Marshmallow Chicks and the brand has also given their Bunnies a bit of a refresh as well with Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies.

There are also a number of retailer exclusives this year as well. Target will have Peeps Tropical Burst Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Peeps Delights Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Milk Chocolate. Walmart will have Peeps Cotton Candy Flavored Pop and Sam’s Club will have Peeps Easter Essentials along with Peeps Marshmallow and Fruit Flavored Jelly Beans.

The classic Bunnies and Chicks are all returning as are a bunch of previous favorites, including Peeps Rainbow Pop, Beeps Froot Loops Flavored Pop, Peeps Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies, Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and more.

The spring varieties of Peeps began rolling out to stores earlier this month so if you are looking for any of these new flavors, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.

Will you be trying the coffee-inspired Peeps flavors this year? What is your favorite Easter candy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.