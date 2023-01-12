M&Ms Releases First All-Female Character Packs

M&Ms is celebrating the power of women with the release of their first-ever packs that spotlighting their female M&Ms characters. Announced earlier this month, the brand has released all-female packs celebrating women who are "flipping the status quo" with the limited-edition product featuring Purple, Brown, and Green on new, inspirational packaging. The new all-female character packaging marks the first united representation of the female trio spokescandies and is designed to honor women changing the world by flipping gender roles and ideas.

"Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them – and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?" said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer at Mars Wrigley North America.

The packs feature Purple, the newest character in the M&M's lineup. Purple debuted last fall, the first new character in a decade.

"Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M'S cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," said Jane Hwang, Global Vice President at Mars Wrigley. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M'S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M'S can."

In addition to the limited-edition packs, M&M's is supporting organizations that are uplifting and empowering women. $1 from every pack sold — up to $500 thousand — will go towards supporting women via strategic partnerships with She Is the Music and We are Moving the Needle. Additional donations totaling $300 thousand outside the limited-edition packs will be made to Female Founder Collective, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and women who are "flipping the status quo" as part of the program. Fans can also visit MMS.com through January 15th to nominate women in their own lives who are flipping the status quo for a chance to be featured on M&M's platforms and receive $10,000 grands to further fund their work. Ten winners will be revealed on International Women's Day in March.

What do you think of the new, all-female M&M's packs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!