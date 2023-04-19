Pentagon Actively Tracking Over 650 UFO Sightings

The director of the United States Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) says the department is tracking over 650 UAP sightings. The research of unidentified aerial phenomena, more commonly known as "UFOs," was the topic of a Congressional meeting on Wednesday in which AARO head Sean Kirkpatrick testified before a Senate subcommittee. According to Kirkpatrick, the department is actively involved with researching at least 650 sightings in hopes of finding out what the flying crafts really were.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go 'How much of those do I have actual data for?'" Kirkpatrick said during his testimony.

During the testimony, Kirkpatrick shared declassified videos of two of the aforementioned sightings, showing UAP from last year and this year. Still, the official says the office has found no evidence whatsoever of the UFOs being of an extraterrestrial nature.

"In our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Kirkpatrick added. That said, if evidence of alien were to be found, Kirkpatrick says his office would be sure to work other governmental agencies.

"In the event sufficient scientific data were ever obtained that a UAP encountered can only be explained by extraterrestrial origin, we are committed to working with our interagency partners at NASA to appropriately inform the U.S. Government's leadership of its findings," he added.

After a string of incidents earlier this year where members of the United States Armed Forces shot down UFOs, the Biden Administration offered a statement shutting down the idea of extraterrestrial involvement.

"I just wanted to make sure we addressed this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told members of the Press Corps in February. "We wanted to make sure the American people knew that and all of [the White House Press Corps] knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it."

