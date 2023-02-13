White House Addresses If Aliens or Extraterrestrial Activity Involved With Objects Recently Shot Down

In the first White House press briefing since a series of UFO sightings and takedowns over the weekend, officials have thrown cold water on the idea that the three unidentified crafts shot out of US airspace were related to aliens or extraterrestrials. At the beginning of Monday's briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made sure to point out that at this time, the Biden Administration has "no indication" aliens or extraterrestrials were the one behind the wheel of the crafts.

"I just wanted to make sure we addressed this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Jean-Pierre told members of the Press Corps. "We wanted to make sure the American people knew that and all of [the White House Press Corps] knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it."

Today's moment from the White House: @PressSec says on the record: "There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns."https://t.co/D9NWfvBlww pic.twitter.com/LxzCxA0frl — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) February 13, 2023

Questions about the UFOs were raised Sunday night when NORAD chief General Glen VanHerck revealed to a separate group of reports he had yet to "rule out" involvement from other-worldly lifeforms. "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," Gen. VanHerck said late Sunday night. "At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it."

In addition to the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month, three separate crafts have been taken down over North American airspace. Friday, one unidentified object was shot down off the coast of Alaska. Saturday, a "radar anomaly" was detected over Montana roughly around the same time the United States Armed Forces shot down a second UFO in Canada with permission from Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Sunday, a third craft was then shot down over Lake Huron in the American Great Lakes region. Pentagon officials followed that mission up with the suggestion that craft was tied to the signal obtained over Montana on Saturday.

"Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites," the Pentagon said in a statement. "We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.