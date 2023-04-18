Pentagon UFO Chief Set to Testify Before Congress

As officials continue working to de-stigmatize UFO sightings, one of the government's top officials on the subject is set to testify before Congress. Wednesday morning, Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, will testify before the Senate Committee on Armed Services's Emerging Threats and Capabilities subcommittee.

It's unclear what Kirkpatrick will speak about, but the official schedule for the committee says there will be both open and closed sessions Kirkpatrick will partake in. You'll be able to watch a stream of the testimony on the subcommitee's website beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central.

Does the government think aliens exist?

Kirkpatrick's testimony will come weeks after the physicist released a paper with Harvard professor Avi Loeb discussing the possibility of alien probes having flown near Earth.

"Electronic probes employing conventional chemical propulsion and refueling that we currently understand, would be a likely choice for travel within a planetary system," the duo wrote in its paper. "Some combination of conventional propoulsion, ion propulsion, or lightsail propulsion would provide good choices for crossing the tens of thousands of light years the span the scale of the Milky Way galaxy. Such autonomous systems could be designed to survive even if the senders are not able to communicate with them, and deposit probes upon arrival toe the target planetary systems."

After a string of incidents earlier this year where members of the United States Armed Forces shot down UFOs, the Biden Administration offered a statement shutting down the idea of extraterrestrial involvement.

"I just wanted to make sure we addressed this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told members of the Press Corps in February. "We wanted to make sure the American people knew that and all of [the White House Press Corps] knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it."

