New UFO Task Force Formed After Recent Sightings

After a series of UFO takedowns over the weekend, White House officials announced Monday a new task force is being formed to help look after American airways. Though multiple such groups already exist or have been formed in recent years, the latest task force is set to "study airborne objects" and examine "the potential security and safety risks" they pose to the American public, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The new task force, which has yet to be named, was created under order from national-security adviser Jake Sullivan. The group will includes members from the Pentagon, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Defense amongst other governmental entities.

The move comes days after the United States Armed Forces shot down four objects at various places across the country. The first, a suspected Chinese spy balloon, was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month. This past weekend, however, saw three additional objects over North America been shot down, and each of those three have yet to be identified.

At one point Sunday, NORAD chief General Glen VanHerck said he was unable to rule out the involvement of aliens of extraterrestrial life. "I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven't ruled out anything," Gen. VanHerck said on a call with reporters Sunday evening.

He added, "At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it."

The latest group comes months after Pentagon officials formed the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, founded last summer to analyze hundreds of reported UFO sightings. Earlier this year, that office released its annual report, saying it's looked through 510 sightings, an increase of 366 from the inaugural report last year. Out of those 366 new sightings, 163 were determined to be balloons, 26 were attributed as drones, and an additional six were listed as "atmospheric clutter." The remaining 171 cases weren't determined to be any of the above items and were lumped into a "requires further analysis" category.

