New Pentagon UFO Report Details Hundreds of New Sightings

After a months-long delay, the United States Department of Defense has released its highly anticipated report on UFOS, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). While the report says the majority of sightings filed by members of the United States Armed Forces can be attributed to weather balloons, drones, or other debris that's made its way into the atmosphere, a significant part of the sightings need further examination.

In fact, the report said nearly half of the new sightings didn't have any explanation as they appeared "to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities." The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says those sightings "require further analysis."

When the DNI first began offering an annual report regarding UAPs in 2021, the department analyzed 144 sightings as a part of the paper. Now, in its second annual report, that amount has risen to 510 sightings, an increase of 366 reports within the span of a year. Out of that 366, 163 where character as "balloon or balloon-like entities," 26 are attributed to drones, and six are other "atmospheric clutter." That leaves 171 sightings falling under the "further analysis" category.

"Analyzing and understanding the potential threats posed by UAP is an ongoing collaborative effort involving many departments and agencies, and the Department thanks the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for leading a collaborative effort to produce this report, as well as the other contributing departments and agencies," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder offered in a statement shortly after the report's release.

He added, "The safety of our service personnel, our bases and installations, and the protection of U.S. operations security on land, in the skies, seas, and space are paramount. We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea, or airspaces seriously and examine each one."

The report was made a requirement after Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, requiring the Director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Defense to submit an annual report to Congress. A classified is submitted to those on Capitol Hill while an unclassified version can be read in its entirety on the DNI website.