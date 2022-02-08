Super Bowl 2022: Pepsi Unveils Immersive Platform for Halftime Show

Pepsi has sponsored the Super Bowl halftime show every year for the last 10 years, and they’re making this year’s performances the most immersive yet. While tens of thousands of people will be in attendance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this weekend, hundreds of millions will be watching the NFL Championship around the world. Because of that, Pepsi has partnered with Verizon to launch the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show Ultra Pass, an augmented reality experience that places fans right there on the field watching the music unfold.

Once halftime begins, fans can launch the Pepsi Halftime app and be transported right into the performance. Using augmented reality, and the 360-degree cameras Pepsi and Verizon plan to use in the arena, you can then move your phone around and it will pivot around the stage and field as if you’re there. See an example in the video clip Pepsi sent below.

“This year’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is already among the most anticipated of all time, so we wanted to provide fans with an unprecedented level of access. Since most people already consume content on their mobile devices while watching the game on TV, we thought it was a great opportunity to create a new, immersive way for fans to experience the performance – as if they were on the stage or in the stadium itself – all from within our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show mobile app.” Pepsi marketing boss Todd Kaplan said in a press release. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband takes the second screen experience to a whole new level, as it will truly enhance fan engagement and participation, in what will certainly be a performance for the ages!”

“The scale of this year’s show, with five global superstars in the middle of Los Angeles, is truly unparalleled in my decades of producing live events,” added Emmy® nominated Halftime Show executive producer, Jesse Collins. “Incorporating the suite of Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show ULTRA PASS Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband cameras into the performance was a massive undertaking and so important to our mission—to deliver an epic 12 minutes of entertainment. We can’t wait to see what people discover as they move through the show, catching every moment and story on the stage this weekend.”