Pillsbury Launches New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookies, Cinnamon Rolls

There has never been a better time to be a fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Last year saw Coffee-Mate launch Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored coffee creamer, followed by the launch of Cinnadust seasoning blend last fall. Then, Nestle launched Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored milk earlier this year and a new flavor of the cereal, Chocolate Churros was also announced. Now, two new products are joining the party. Pillsbury is releasing new limited-edition Ready to Bake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls, but fans will want to act fast as both are available only for a limited time.

According to Pilsbury, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough is sugar cookie with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust in the dough, making it an instant summertime favorite! It's described as being safe to eat raw, makes 12 big cookies, has an MSRP of 2 for $5, and will arrive at grocery retailers nationwide this month.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls are described as easy-to-bake premade dough full of delicious Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor and smother-worthy vanilla icing. Each package makes eight rolls and the MSRP is 2 for $5. They will also arrive at grocery retailers nationwide this month and like the cookies, are available only for a short time.

Of course, if cookies and cinnamon rolls aren't your thing, there's another relatively new option to get your Cinnadust fix as well. Back in May, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Oatmeal was released with that breakfast offering including Cinnadust topping for the breakfast favorite.

And for those who might be wondering what makes Cinnadust different than, say, regular cinnamon, it turns out it's a bit more complex than that. Last year when the Cinnadust seasoning blend was released, a press release broke down some of what makes the flavor so unique.

"This new seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon sugar mixes. It consists of the cereal's famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel, and graham that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal," the press release read.

