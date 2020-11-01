Nestle Launching Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk in January

✖

As cereal fans know the best part of a bowl of your favorite breakfast isn't the cereal itself; it's the milk left behind and that's especially true for Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Now, fans of the beloved cinnamon and sugar-flavored cereal can enjoy that cereal milk taste without the cereal itself. Nestlé is releasing new Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk in January, a flavored milk offering that "tastes just like an epic combination of cinnamon and sugar deliciousness with hints of toasted cereal."

According to Nestlé, the new Nestlé Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk offers "no waiting necessary to devour the irresistibly delicious Cinnamilk found at the bottom of the bowl." The flavor has a suggested retail price of $2.49 for a 14-ounce bottle. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored milk will be joined by two other new offerings, new Nesquik Protein Power Strawberry Milk and Nesquik Dark Chocolate Whole Milk.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk is just the latest offering for fans of the cereal. Back in September B&G foods released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, a blend of not just cinnamon and sugar, but also features notes of vanilla, caramel and graham, something that makes it a bit more complex and right in line with the iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor.

"This new seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon sugar mixes. It consists of the cereal's famous cinnamon sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel, and graham that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal," the press release for that product read.

And if Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend isn't enough, Coffee-Mate released a Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored coffee creamer earlier this year and Pillsbury makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toaster Strudel as well.

Nestlé Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk will be available in grocery stores, convenient stores, and mass retailers nationwide, along with Nesquik Protein Power Strawberry Milk and Nesquik Dark Chocolate Whole Milk beginning in January 2021.

What do you think? Will you be giving Nestlé Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk a try? Did you check out the Cinnadust Seasoning Blend when it was released in September? What is your favorite cereal milk or cereal-related product? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!