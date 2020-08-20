Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend Coming in September

✖

If you've ever wanted to add the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to something other than your morning cereal or have ever been tempted to enjoy the delicious cinnamon-flavored dust left in the empty cereal box because you just can’t get enough, you're in luck. B&G Foods is releasing Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, letting fans of the popular cereal add that familiar flavor to pretty much anything.

According to People, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is made with a blend of cinnamon and sugar as one might expect, but don’t write it off as just that. The seasoning blend also features notes of vanilla, caramel and graham, something that makes it a bit more complex and right in line with the iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor that’s good for any time of day, no bowl or milk required.

"This new seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon sugar mixes. It consists of the cereal's famous cinnamon sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of vanilla, caramel, and graham that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal," the press release read.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is just the latest non-cereal way that fans of the popular breakfast option can enjoy the cinnamon goodness. Coffeemate offers a Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored coffee creamer and Pillsbury makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toaster Strudel as well.

And if you’re looking for ideas for how to enjoy Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, while toast feels like the most obvious the options really are limitless. We’ve seen suggestions of everything from using it as an ice cream topping, incorporating it into baked goods, using it to flavor coffee, and even use it to take sweet potatoes to the next level. We’ve even seen a suggestion to try it on eggs or get really wild and add it to a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for even more deliciousness.

For cereal fans looking to get their hands on this unique seasoning, they won't have to wait too long. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend will be available exclusively at Sam's Club nationwide beginning on September 1st in 13.75-ounce containers for $5.48. It's expected to roll out to other retailers in early 2021.

What do you think? Will you be giving Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.