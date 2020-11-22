Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros Cereal Is Coming

✖

For fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, 2020 has been a surprisingly great year. In September, B&G Foods released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, letting fans of the popular cereal add the familiar flavor to pretty much anything. Then, in October, Nestlé revealed that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk is headed to shelves in January offering cereal fans a flavored drink that "tastes just like an epic combination of cinnamon and sugar deliciousness with hints of toasted cereal." Now, fans have another thing to get excited about. Cinnamon Toast Crunch has released their latest flavor: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros.

The new flavor is what for cereal fans may feel like a natural expansion on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros cereal first introduced in 2018. According to the packaging this new chocolate variety is made from wheat and rice cereal sweetened with chocolate and a hint of cinnamon. It's also shaped like churros which is intended to give the consumer the flavor experience of eating a regular churro dipped in chocolate sauce.

News about the new flavor first started swirling back in September when @cereallife on Instagram got what appeared to be a sample of the flavor and just a few days ago, @candyhunting posted that the cereal is now listed on Walmart's website but hadn't yet been indexed for search. It doesn't yet appear on the official Cinnamon Toast Crunch website so it's unclear exactly when Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros will make their way to store shelves.

As mentioned, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros is just the latest offering for the very popular cereal flavor. In addition to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend and upcoming Nestlé Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk, fans can also check out a Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored coffee creamer from Coffee Mate and Pillsbury even makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toaster Strudel. Cereal-wise, there are a few options available as well, including Chocolate Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, French Toast Crunch, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, and even two more "portable" options, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat Bars and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Soft Breakfast Bars.

Will you be trying Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Churros cereal when it hits store shelves? Let us know in the comments!