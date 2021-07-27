Pizza Hut Launches First-Ever Streetwear Collection

✖

Brand merch is hot right now with seemingly everyone offering up interesting and unique items that let fans show just how much they love their favorite foods. Last year, Stouffer's had their lasagna fanny pack while McDonald's even had a "capsule" collection to mark the launch of their Crispy Chicken Sandwich. But now it's time for pizza fans to wear their love in style. Pizza Hut has launched its own line, Pizza Hut Tastewear.

According to a press release, Pizza Hut Tastewear was created in response to pizza lovers' demand and is the first-ever, limited-edition capsule collection debuting on the new PizzaHutShop.com. The collection offers streetwear items like tracksuits and slides featuring designs inspired by the iconic Pizza Hut red roof, checkered tablecloths, and Tiffany-style lamps. But that's not all. Pizza Hut fans can also get their hands on a set of those iconic red cups that were a staple of the Pizza Hut restaurants.

(Photo: Pizza Hut)

“We’re so excited to give our biggest fans a chance to show off their pizza love through fun, trending streetwear-inspired pieces that are still classically Pizza Hut,” said Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “From the bejeweled pepperoni chain to the classic red cups, our team thoughtfully crafted the details to give fans nationwide a fresh way to show off their Pizza Hut love.”

The Pizza Hut Tastewear collection includes:

The Track Suit: The true pizza de résistance of our Tastewear collection. Just as crisp as our Original Pan® pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperonis. ($99.99)

The Pizza Slides: These slides are comfy enough to pair with your favorite PJs and stylish enough to wear for a picnic at the park. ($24.99)

The Pizza Chain: Golden-colored crust. Bejeweled pepperonis. This swingin’ slice lets you keep your favorite food close to your heart at all times. If you’re not eating pizza, you might as well be wearing it. ($19.99)

The Tiffany Lamp T-Shirt: Inspired by the lamp that lit oh-so-many family dinners and youth sports team parties, this classic tee is practically begging for pizza sauce to be spilled on it. Pie dye, anyone? ($15.99)

The Red Cups: If you know, you know. Those red cups that forever changed your childhood have inspired this new set of four for a sip of nostalgia. An ice-cold drink just hits different in one of these. ($9.99)

If you're looking to get your hands on these items, this is what you need to know. The Pizza Hut Tastewear collection is now available for purchase at PizzaHutShop.com and will be available for a limited time while supplies last. It's worth noting that the prices for the items listed here do not include tax and shipping.

Will you be checking out the new Pizza Hut Tastewear line? What item will you try to get? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!