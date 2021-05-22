Pop-Tarts Unveiling First-Ever Mystery Flavor

✖

Mystery flavors are having a major moment in the food world. Earlier this year, Twizzlers launched their mystery flavor and Sour Patch Kids followed suit, launching their own mystery flavor and offered fans a chance to win some serious money as well. Now, Pop-Tarts is getting in on the guessing games with the release of their own very first mystery flavor and fans can share their best flavor guesses for a chance to win prizes as well. Pop-Tarts' new "Mister E" flavor is hitting store shelves nationwide this month.

According to Kellogg's, the company that makes Pop-Tarts, the mystery flavor has quite the story. A masked culprit broke into the Pop-Tarts factory and created a mysterious, delicious new flavor. The flavor was so delicious that they hired "Mister E", a world-class flavor investigator and the title character on the new Pop-Tarts box to solve the case. Fans are invited to help Mister E solve the mystery by sharing their best flavor guesses for a chance to win prizes.

(Photo: Kellogg's)

To enter, fans need to scan the QR code on a box of Mister E Pop-Tarts which will take them to the sweepstakes entry site. After tasting the mystery flavor, fans can then join Mister E in AR in order to find clues to help solve the mystery and submit a flavor guess via the website. As for the prizes, fans can win, those include gaming consoles, Pop-Tarts hoodies, and Pop-Tarts embroidered hats. The sweepstakes opens on Thursday, May 27 and Pop-Tarts fans eager to help Mister E solve the case will want to act fast. Once all the clues are found and guesses are in, the flavor will be revealed on Pop-Tarts social media channels. Official rules can be found on the sweepstakes website here.

Mister E Pop-Tarts will be available at retail stores nationwide starting this month. They will be available in both 8-count and 16-count boxes. And if solving the flavor mystery isn't quite your thing, Pop-Tarts still has you covered. The brand recently announced the release of three new dessert flavors, peach cobbler, lemon creme pie, and banana creme pie. The flavors will be released in June with the lemon and peach varieties available in boxes of eight with the banana variety available in boxes of 16.

Will you be checking out the Mister E Pop-Tarts? What's been your favorite mystery flavor offering thus far? Let us know your thoughts on all things mystery flavor snack trends in the comment section!