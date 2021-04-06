Twizzlers Launching Mystery Flavor

✖

Everyone loves a mystery and now Twizzlers is launching one of their own. The candy brand is launching a limited-edition Twizzlers flavor that is a mystery -- and aptly named Twizzlers Twists Myster Flavor -- this spring. The mystery flavor variety of the popular candy was first rumored to exist a few months ago with the brand officially confirming it last week, posting on social media an invitation to fans to guess the secret flavor.

While many brands use mystery flavors as part of a contest, Twizzlers is running no such contest. Instead, candy fans are invited to comment on the brand's official Twitter post their best guesses. The brand will reveal the mystery flavor later this summer, giving fans plenty of time to figure it out for themselves.

A secret flavor? How… mysterious 🕵️ Try our first-ever TWIZZLERS Twists Mystery Flavor, coming this spring. Tell us, can YOU guess the mystery flavor? pic.twitter.com/qWl8boAEGC — TWIZZLERS Twists (@TWIZZLERS) March 29, 2021

"For centuries, humans have been intrigued by unsolved mysteries — Big Foot, Loch Ness, El Chupacabra," said Ryan Hagemeyer, senior associate brand manager, Twizzlers (via CandyIndustry.com). "In 2021, Twizzlers is getting in on the mystery game with a fun and flavorful twist."

The Twizzlers Twists Myster Flavor comes in a 16-ounce package and will cost around $2.39 depending on location. The candy is expected to roll out to store shelves nationwide in April and the product's official description reads "How’s this for a twist? TWIZZLERS Twists Mystery Flavor Candy is your favorite chewy deliciousness with even more fun. Grab your friends and make a game out of guessing the flavor. We’re getting hints of X … Some Y notes … Maybe a touch of Z? Buy a bag for those days when you can’t make up your mind."

Per the Hershey’s website (Hershey's is the parent company for Twizzlers) Twizzlers candies currently come in a variety of flavors and types, including Cherry, Strawberry, Black Licorice, Jolly Rancher assorted flavors, Sour Cherry, and more.

Will you be checking out the new Mystery Flavor Twizzlers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.