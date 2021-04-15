Sour Patch Kids Launches New Mystery Flavor, Invites Fans to Guess for a Chance to Win $50,000

✖

Everyone loves a good mystery and now Sour Patch Kids has one for candy fans. The popular candy has launched its first-ever mystery flavor and not only do fans get to try to figure out what exactly that mystery flavor is -- they could win a pretty sweet prize in the process. Sour Patch Kids is inviting candy fans everywhere to guess the flavor for a chance to win $50,000 as well as other prizes in a new contest.

Here's how it works. Candy fans will be able to purchase the new Mystery flavor Sour Patch Kids at retailers nationwide starting April 15th and then can submit their guesses at Mystery.SourPatchKids.com for a shot at the $50,000 prize and other instant prizes as well. Of course, candy fans will have a little help in trying to figure out the mystery flavor. Also starting April 15th and going through the end of July, the Mystery Kid will take over the Sour Patch Kids social media channels and reveal new clues every week. The Mystery flavor will be revealed in August and one lucky winner will be awarded the $50,000 grand prize.

This isn't the first time that Sour Patch Kids has offered a cash prize, either. For April Fools' Day this year, Sour Patch Kids had a "Sour Patch Prank Fund" that awarded 25 random pranksters $1000 for pranking their friends and family. That contest ran from March 27th through April 1st, entirely on TikTok.

And Sour Patch Kids isn't the only candy getting in on the mystery flavor trend. Twizzlers recently announced their own mystery flavor -- Twizzlers Twists Mystery Flavor, though that mystery is simply for the joy of solving it. There's no cash incentive involved, though, candy fans are invited to comment on that brand's official Twitter post with their best guesses as to what that mystery flavor might be.

Sour Patch Kids new mystery flavor launches on April 15th. The packages of Sour Patch Kids containing the new mystery flavor have an MSRP of $2.36 and are available at participating retailers nationwide while supplies last. For more information on the $50,000 prize or to enter, check out Mystery.SourPatchKids.com.

Will you be checking out the mystery Sour Patch Kids flavor and entering to win the grand prize? What is your favorite non-mystery flavor of Sour Patch Kids? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!