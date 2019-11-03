Popeyes Fans Hyped for Chicken Sandwich Return

At long last, the highly-anticipated Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has returned to locations of the restaurant across the country. After an initial introduction in August that quickly surpassed “even the most optimistic sales forecasts,” Sunday’s return of the sandwich will result in it becoming a permanent part of the menu. Suffice to say, fans are excited to flock to their local Popeyes locations in hopes of getting their hands on a sandwich as soon as possible.
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the long-awaited return down below! Have you had one of the sandwiches yet? If so, where’d you rank it against the likes of Chick-fil-A? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
ABSOLUTE COMMITMENT
THIS DUDES CAR BROKE DOWN IN THE LINE FOR POPEYES AND THEYRE JUST GONNA PUSH IT THROUGH ABSOLUTE COMMITMENT pic.twitter.com/aipTUPeCPr— lana backwards (@HYENABLOOD) November 3, 2019
Watch Out
me walking into popeyes today pic.twitter.com/R8L0CMc6w5— CARNAGE (@djcarnage) November 3, 2019
Lines for Miles
Gainesville needs more than one Popeyes pic.twitter.com/iLh0dygtQD— Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) November 3, 2019
Delightful
My paw paw took the first bite out the #Popeyes chicken, this his reaction 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zJ5qJyciDi— D.A (@inkyHooper) November 3, 2019
Chick-fil-A Who?
Chick-fil-A: “Sunday is the lords day”— The Pettiest Laker fan 🤫 (@_whogonestopmee) November 3, 2019
What It Do
Me: Im not about to wait in line for that damn sandwich on Sunday!— Julian the wrestling fan 🍥 (@Julian_NXT) November 3, 2019
Me pulling to #Popeyes this morning: pic.twitter.com/usOZ8qmbmA
PRO TIP
If you don’t want to wait in line just order through their MOBILE APP and pick up in store & skip the line. I only waited 5 mins when the line was out the door #PopeyesChickenSandwich #Popeyes @PopeyesChicken pic.twitter.com/W8vyXK7bY8— Chelsea (@cxchelseaa) November 3, 2019