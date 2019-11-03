IRL

Popeyes Fans Hyped for Chicken Sandwich Return

At long last, the highly-anticipated Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has returned to locations of the […]

At long last, the highly-anticipated Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has returned to locations of the restaurant across the country. After an initial introduction in August that quickly surpassed “even the most optimistic sales forecasts,” Sunday’s return of the sandwich will result in it becoming a permanent part of the menu. Suffice to say, fans are excited to flock to their local Popeyes locations in hopes of getting their hands on a sandwich as soon as possible.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the long-awaited return down below! Have you had one of the sandwiches yet? If so, where’d you rank it against the likes of Chick-fil-A? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

