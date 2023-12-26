Here's When Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads on Streaming

Prime Video is the latest platform to join the world of ad-supported streaming. Tuesday, the Amazon-owned streamer announced its intentions to roll out ads on the service beginning in January.

"We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership," the company said in a statement (via The Verge.)

Those hoping to avoid ads on Prime Video will be able to upgrade their service to get ad-free films and shows. In addition to regular subscription fees, a total of $2.99 will be charged to get ad-free programming. As it stands now, Prime Video is lumped together with Amazon's other Prime-branded services for either $14.99 per month or $139 on an annual basis.

Amazon previously announced the ad-free upcharge, though it was unclear when it would be begin. Tuesday's announcement is the first we've heard of the ad-supported service beginning next month. When its ad platform rolls out, Prime Video will join the likes of Netflix and Disney+ to have a cheaper ad-supported service in addition to a more expensive ad-free alternative.

According to Netflix executive Amy Reinhard, the service's ad-supported tier has been welcomed with much success.

"One year ago we launched Netflix's ad-supported plan. We have built an incredible foundation, focusing on areas advertisers told us matter most, all while delivering unmissable entertainment at an unbeatable value," Reinhard explained last month. "As we continue to build and adapt our service, we're excited about the progress we've made and that we now reach 15 million global monthly active users."

She added, "Our goal isn't just to offer the same products and tools the industry has come to expect — although we've made a lot of progress on that front over the last year. It's to build something bigger and better than what exists today. We want to shape the future of advertising on Netflix and help marketers tap into the amazing fandom generated by our must-watch shows and movies."

