Reacher Season 2 Now Streaming on Prime Video

Reacher is back, baby! After breaking Prime Video records with its debut last year, the acclaimed Jack Reacher TV series has finally returned with its sophomore season. Late Thursday night, following the conclusion of an abysmal Thursday Night Football game, Amazon's Prime Video announced that Reacher Season 2 was officially live, allowing fans to jump back into the world of Lee Child's iconic book series.

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 2 are now available. The new season is following a totally different book than the first installment, which means a (mostly) new cast of characters is surrounding Alan Ritchson's titular hero.

Reacher Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

There will be a pretty massive change to Reacher in Season 2, at least when it comes to how the show is released. Season 1 was released all at once, allowing fans to binge through every episode at their own pace. Season 2 will be more spread out.

The first three episodes of Reacher Season 2 were released all at once. Going forward, the series will see one episode released on a weekly basis. Here's the complete schedule for the new season:

Reacher Season 2, Episodes 1-3: Friday, December 15, 2023

Reacher Season 2, Episode 4: Friday, December 22, 2023

Reacher Season 2, Episode 5: Friday, December 29, 2023

Reacher Season 2, Episode 6: Friday, January 5, 2024

Reacher Season 2, Episode 7: Friday, January 12, 2024

Reacher Season 2, Episode 8 (Season finale): Friday, January 19. 2024

Reacher Season 2 Cast

Alan Ritchson will once again star as the titular Jack Reacher, the character made famous by Lee Child's beloved series of novels. Starring alongside Ritchson in Reacher Season 2 are The Inhumans star Serinda Swan, Sandman's Ferdinand Kingsley, and Winning Time's Rory Cochrane.

The new cast of Reacher Season 2 also includes Shaun Sipos, Domenick Lombardozzi, Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. Maria Sten will be reprising her role as Frances Neagley from Season 1.

Which Book Is Reacher Season 2 Based On?

The second season of Reacher actually follows the 11th book in Child's Jack Reacher series, Bad Luck and Trouble. The book sees members of Reacher's military unit turning up dead, causing him to begin a revenge tour to track down the killer.

"There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies,. And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from," Reacher showrunner Nick Santora said last year.

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," he added, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"