Mr. & Mrs. Smith Trailer Released by Prime Video

Prime Video has dropped the first teaser trailer for its Mr. & Mrs. Smith adaptation. The series is a reboot of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine taking on the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. This isn't a one-for-one recreation of the film, however, as Prime Video is putting its own spin on the espionage tale. The Smiths will start the show as complete strangers who find themselves working for the same shadow agency. Their mission and new identities place them as a married couple who have to juggle their complicated missions with marriage milestones. And of course, feelings start to get in the way as well.

Glover and Erskine play John and Jane Smith, respectively. Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) are co-creators and executive producers. As the trailer below demonstrates, Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a reimagining of the 2005 film, with a nice mix of action, pedestrian life, and a little bit of romance all tied into one. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith teaser trailer is just to whet our appetites until the series drops on Prime Video on February 2, 2024. As an added bonus, all eight episodes will be available at once.

What is Mr. & Mrs. Smith about?

The official description of Mr. & Mrs. Smith from Prime Video reads, "In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Donald Glover talks differences between his Mr. & Mrs. Smith compared to film

"It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good," Glover shared with Entertainment Weekly. "You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, 'Eh,' we didn't do a good job. I hope some people are like, 'This is better than the original,' and some people are like, 'This is far worse.'"

"I had never seen the movie, which I know was sacrilege," Glover added. "I watched it and honestly, I was like, 'I don't understand it.' I mean, I get why it's iconic because of the people starring in it — it's just two gorgeous people in this situation. But the story I didn't quite understand."

"Why do people even get married anymore? Half of it ends in divorce — what's the purpose?" he continued. "Let's make a show dealing with relationships, but from this point of view, centering more on really what a marriage is and trust and teamwork and loneliness and all that stuff. I just wanted it to be something that spoke to people right now because in a time of abundance, why do we feel lonely? The movie wasn't about that."