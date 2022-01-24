Puffy Cheez-Its Are Now a Thing

Puffy Cheetos have dominated the snack game for decades, and now the Cheez-It crew is hoping to get in on the action. The brand behind the iconic snack cracker has unveiled Cheez-It Puff’d, a puffy variety of their signature orange cracker. At launch, the “cheesy, airy, and puffy” snacks will be available in three flavors: Double Cheese, White Cheddar, and Scorchin’ Hot Cheddar.

“Our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true snacktime classic beloved by the whole family,” Cheez-It marketing director Erin Storm offered in a press release. “We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snacktime and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff’d delivers just that. This puffy and airy Cheez-It transformation is the perfect way to unlock a surprisingly uplifting snacktime experience the whole family is sure to enjoy.”

The snacks are expected to receive a national release beginning in February, and appear to be a permanent addition—rather than some limited-time offering. Full flavor information can be found below.

Cheez-It ® Puff’d ® Double Cheese : These airy puffs pack an inside-and-out double punch of 100% real cheese.

® ® : These airy puffs pack an inside-and-out double punch of 100% real cheese. Cheez-It ® Puff’d ® White Cheddar : The authentic savory cheese flavor packed in an even more poppable form that keeps snackers coming back for more.

® ® : The authentic savory cheese flavor packed in an even more poppable form that keeps snackers coming back for more. Cheez-It® Puff’d® Scorchin’ Hot Cheddar: The perfect balance of 100% real cheese and tongue-tingling scorchin’ hot flavor for a fiery blaze in every bite.

ComicBook.com got an advanced tasting of the treats and the texture is very similar to that of the aforementioned Cheetos Puffs. Take that and combine the classic Cheez-It taste, and the end result is Cheez-It Puff’d.