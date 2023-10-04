Ring Giving Somebody $1 Million If They Capture Alien on Doorbell Camera

If you manage to capture proof of alien life on your doorbell, you may be running into some cold hard cash.

For those that can provide irrefutable proof alien life exists on Earth using nothing but their Ring doorbell cameras, there's a chance you're about to be very, very rich. Wednesday, the doorbell company announced a new promotion that will place $1 million in the bank account of anyone who manages to take a snapshot of a real alien with their Ring doorbell.

Any pictures submitted by November 3rd will go before a panel that will deem its validity and whether or not the alien contained in the clip is real. If you get to be the one revealing alien life to all, you'll get the million bucks. If you don't capture a real alien on film, you can still earn a little cash by staging a creative alien display. The winner of the runner-up contest will receive a $500 Amazon gift card.

"For almost 100 years, scientists, experts, and average homeowners have shared stories and video clips of Extraterrestrial sightings," Ring officials say in a new blog post. "With new sightings and further evidence that lifeforms might exist beyond Earth's atmosphere, there's a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door. Customers all over the world capture life's unexpected and delightful moments through their Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras. Now, you could be rewarded for catching an otherworldly sighting."

Full contest rules can be seen here.

Are aliens real?

In this case, that's the literal million-dollar question. Chatter surrounding UFOs and alien life came to a head earlier this summer when three former members of the United States Armed Forces testified before Congress regarding their experiences with UAP, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," former intelligence official David Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

Former fighter pilot Ryan Graves was amongst the three to testify, claiming that UFO or UAP sightings are far more common than officials currently let on.

"These sightings are not rare or isolated, they are routine," Graves said during the hearing. "Military air crew and commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena. The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security."

