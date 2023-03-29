Robert Downey Jr.'s Used Chewing Gum Allegedly Being Sold on eBay

A new eBay listing might let one Marvel fan own a bizarre piece of franchise history. This week, an eBay listing surfaced offering to sell the used piece of gum that Robert Downey Jr. chewed during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Iron Man director Jon Favreau. At the ceremony, which occurred in Los Angeles last month, Downey took a piece of chewing gum out of his mouth and stuck it on Favreau's brand-new star, in a lighthearted attempt to christen the landmark. The eBay listing for the piece of gum, which may or may not be Downey's, is now at a starting bid of over $40,000. While there is no way of authenticating the gum, the listing does state that it could be tested for Downey's DNA.

"Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," the listing reads. "During the event, Robert Downey Jr himself put his gum on the Star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I'm selling it in the same condition I got it in and it can be tested for his DNA."

Will Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man?

In the years since Avengers: Endgame, there has been no shortage of speculation about whether or not Downey could reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Tony Stark / Iron Man. While many assume that Downey might rejoin the franchise in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars adaptation, it sounds like that might not be in the cards right away.

"I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles," Marvel producer Stephen Broussard explained in a recent interview with io9. "If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night. After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics."

What do you think of Robert Downey Jr.'s (alleged) used chewing gum being sold on eBay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!