Mark Ruffalo Just Teased Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man MCU Return

Mark Ruffalo is teasing Robert Downey Jr's return as Iron Man in the MCU. Over at Emerald City Comic-Con, The Direct reports that the actor was in a talkative mood during the Mean and Green: Mark Ruffalo Spotlight. A lot of fans, one of them being Jonathan Majors, want to see the original Avenger return in some capacity. However, Marvel has been loathe to do that so far into Phase 5.

It is hard not to feel like it's only a matter of time before Downey soars back into frame with everything else going on. When asked by a fan, Ruffalo began to approach the topic, "Sad, but there is a time machine. And there are alternate universes and realities, so anything could happen."

He added while chucking at the roof, "Are one of these boards going to fall on me? Man, are you trying to get me in trouble again? I'm not going to say it's not possible, but I'm not going to say it is." Needless to say, a lot of fans are waiting on pins and needles to see a possible return. But, it's impossible to say whether they will get it or not!

Marvel Addresses The Iron Man Rumors

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard spoke to io9 about this distinct possibility last month. A lot of people were hoping for some good news, but the truth is complicated sometimes. He says that Phase 4 was focused on setting up the next generation. And, with all of those people in the picture, the studio might be better off looking to the future instead of relying on the past.

"I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles," Broussard told the outlet. "If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night. After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics."

Do you think Iron Man is going to come back at some point? Let us know down in the comments!