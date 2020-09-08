Rosario Dawson Plays La Borinquena in Motion Comics Aimed At Getting Out the Vote

Today, Poder Latinx announced the launch of Votar es Poder, a voter registration and get-out-the-vote digital campaign featuring La Borinqueña, a female Afro-Puerto Rican comic book superhero, coming to life in animated form for the first time and voiced by Wonder Woman, Frank Miller's Sin City, and Josie and the Pussycats star Rosario Dawson. The campaign aims to encourage all eligible Latinx in the U.S. "to spread the word that Latinx can change their communities by using their very own superpower — their vote." This is not Dawson's first foray into voter rights and voter engagement; she appeared in the 2016 documentary film The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, inspired by the 2002 book of the same name by investigative journalist Greg Palast.

La Borinqueña, created by award winning graphic novelist and philanthropist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, will play a central role in the campaign, aimed at disseminating education about voting, including giving deadlines and mail-in vote guidelines through digital channels and media engagement, along with the webcomic. You can see the first two short installments here. Through a partnership with Univision, the largest Spanish-language network in the U.S., the campaign aims to reach millions of Latinx voters, "to ensure no community is ignored or left behind in decision-making processes impacting the future of the country," the campaign says.

"We are so proud to be teaming up with La Borinqueña and taking this message to Latinx voters ahead of this year’s historic election in November," said Yadira Sánchez, co-executive director of Poder Latinx. "Poder Latinx workers and volunteers are focused on getting as many community members to register to vote as possible, educating them on the power of their vote, and promoting the importance of early and mail-in voting in the context of COVID-19. Having this amazing partnership will help get our message out to an even larger audience that will result in a record-breaking turnout from this important constituency. Our goal is to reach out to thousands of Latinos and young voters through our digital content to encourage them to exercise their democratic right, and ensure that the effect of their vote is long-term and will help bring solutions to the inequality facing our Latinx and other minority communities."

La Borinqueña is the vision of artist Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez of Somos Arte. She represents a first generation Puerto Rican living in New York, who received superpowers while studying abroad in Puerto Rico.

"Latinx can play an integral role in electing governments and promoting policies that help their communities," said creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez. "Voting really is a superpower, and it can change lives across the country. We knew La Borinqueña, the first Afro-Puerto Rican superhero with her own series, was the perfect choice to support this crucial message."

Univision is a partner of Votar es Poder, and will air the campaign's public service announcement in all its on-air and digital platforms.

"Spanish language media is a proven platform for encouraging Latinos to vote, and Univision’s Vota Conmigo nonpartisan campaign is proud to partner with Poder Latinx to ensure Latinos across the U.S. are informed and mobilized," said Ronald Estrada, senior vice-president and head of government relations and corporate social responsibility of Univision, another partner of the campaign.

To learn more about the Votar es Poder campaign, visit their website.