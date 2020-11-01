Russell Wilson and Ciara Recreate Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson Music Video as Their Halloween Costumes

✖

Halloween celebrations took place this weekend and while the festivities looked a bit different this year thanks to the ongoing coronavirus festivities, people still found plenty of ways to have fun including celebrities. Many famous faces went all out this year with their creative endeavors for Halloween, but musician Ciara and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may have "won" the holiday with their epic recreation of a Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes music video.

On Saturday, Wilson posted a clip on social media of the video in which Wilson dressed as Rhymes and Ciara dressed as Jackson as they danced and lip-synched to "What's It Gonna Be?". Clips of footage from the actual 1998 music video were interspersed throughout Ciara and Wilson's video and, as you can see for yourself below, the result is not only a great Halloween reveal, but they captured the late 1990s of it all as well.

Wilson followed that post up with a family Halloween photo that included not only his and Ciara's Busta and Janet costumes, but their children dressed as Maleficent, Spider-Man villain Carnage, and even a little puppy for the youngest. He also shared a photo of just himself with Ciara in their costumes keeping with the vibe of the video reveal.

While Ciara and Wilson's Halloween video is certainly one of the best this year, they weren't alone in some really fun celebrations of the holiday. Will Smith shared an absolutely insane stop-motion pumpkin carving video in which an animated version of himself took on a mighty pumpkin while various other celebrities shared their costumes on social media as well. Neil Patrick Harris and his family had a "golden ticket" with their Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory themed costumes while Dwayne Johnson even shared his Halloween fail. The Rock took to Instagram on Saturday revealing that his plans to go as Mufasa from The Lion King didn't quite work out when the costume didn't fit him -- so he just wore the headpiece by itself. And it wasn't just celebrities getting in on the Halloween fun, either. Celebrity pets did as well, with Captain America star Chris Evans sharing a photo of his beloved -- and fan-favorite -- pup Dodger rocking a lion's mane for the day.

What do you think? Does Ciara and Wilson's video win Halloween? What was your favorite celebrity Halloween costume this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images