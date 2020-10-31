Halloween 2020: Chris Evans Shows Off Dodger the Dog’s Adorable Costume

✖

Happy Halloween! This year may be lacking in parties, but that's not stopping folks from having some fun and dressing up for the spookiest of holidays. We've seen some celebrities rocking fun costumes this year like Halsey as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride and Kim Kardashian as Tiger King's Carole Baskin. It's not only humans who are having fun this year. Captain America star Chris Evans just posted a photo of his dog Dodger in an adorable lion costume.

"Happy Halloween!! (He hated every second of it)," Evans wrote. Some celebrities commented on the post, including Octavia Spencer. "Hahaha!!! Awwwww bless his heart," she wrote. You can check out the picture of poor, sweet Dodger in the post below:

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween!! (He hated every second of it) A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Evans talked about having Dodger's name tattooed on his chest. "That's probably one of the truest relationships I have," Evans shared. "I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."

The actor also explained how Dodger got his name: "It's a far more embarrassing story that I now get to explain every time someone asks me," Evans joked. "There' a movie called Oliver and Company, it's a Disney movie, an animated movie... When I first saw him in the shelter, I just said, 'Man, that looks like Dodger from O&C. After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of trying to think of other names, and I couldn't get off Dodger. I was like, 'Let's not overthink this one.'"

From celebrating National Dog Day to sharing post-surgery updates, Evans often treats fans to Dodger photos on social media. In fact, we've seen a lot of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

What are some of your favorite celebrity Halloween costumes from this year? Tell us in the comments!

Happy Halloween, Chris and Dodger!