The Rock’s Lion King Halloween Costume Was a Hilarious Fail

Yesterday was Halloween which means we saw a bunch of celebrities take to social media to show off their 2020 costumes. From Alison Brie and Dave Franco both dressing as her GLOW character to John Legend donning the Spider-Man suit, we have many favorites from this year's Halloween. However, not every costume can be a winner. Sometimes our spooky looks don't come out the way we planned, which is exactly what happened to Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The actor took to Instagram today to reveal his plans to be Mufasa from The Lion King didn't quite go as he had hoped.

"I was all set to become the wisest king of all - MUFASA, buuuut unfortunately the costume didn’t quite fit my body. But at least my Lion’s mane headpiece is beautiful with a dash of sexy and fits me PERFECTLY👌🏾👹 Yup, if 2020 was a Halloween costume this would be it. Still had a great quarantine Halloween and the babies had a blast - hope you guys did as well," Johnson wrote. You can check out his hilarious photo in the Instagram post below:

The Rock wasn't the only celeb to dress up as a lion this year. Captain America star Chris Evans shared a photo of his beloved dog Dodger, who was also rocking a lion's mane.

Johnson's latest project was filming Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Atlanta. The actor recently revealed the movie set had "most aggressive health and safety COVID measures in all of Hollywood." The Netflix movie is being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who also directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Johnson will also start filming Black Adam soon, which will mark the actor's DC debut. Producer Hiram Garcia, who works with Johnson on all of his feature films through their Seven Bucks Productions house, recently revealed when filming is expected to begin on the movie. "We’re going to start filming sometime in the first quarter of next year," Garcia told Variety.

Black Adam is currently set to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021, and Red Notice is also expected to be released sometime next year.