Madame Web Posters Highlight the Spider-Man Spinoff Cast

The cast of Madame Web gets the spotlight in a new set of posters for the Spider-Man spinoff. Madame Web takes place in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which includes other films and projects like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Silk: Spider Society. Sony continues to grow this corner of the Marvel Universe, albeit with a glaring lack of Spider-Man actually appearing. Nevertheless, the hype train continues with a set of two posters for Madame Web. Dakota Johnson is the headliner in the first poster as the titular Madame Web, as she's joined by cutouts of the rest of the cast in the second poster.

"The mind has infinite potential. Dakota Johnson is #MadameWeb – coming soon exclusively to movie theaters," a post from the official Sony Pictures account on X/Twitter reads. The second post follows a similar pattern, stating, "Her web connects them all. #MadameWeb is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters." The first poster has a closeup of Dakota Johnson with spider webs in the background, with the second poster using the same image and adding Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, and Tahir Rahim. Next to each actor is an image of them in their comic book-inspired costumes, with Sweeney, Merced, and O'Connor wearing Spider-Woman-esque masks, while Rahim's villain has his entire face covered.

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

What is Madame Web about?

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."