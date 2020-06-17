Social Media Isn't Happy That We Still Don't Have Living Dinosaurs

Five years ago to the day, scientists promised they'd be able to recreate dinosaurs by this very day. As it turns out — unless something major happens in the next few hours — the scientists were wrong. As you might imagine, the internet is pretty peeved there isn't a real-life Jurassic Park yet just quite yet.

“Actually, the wings and hands are not as difficult,” Dr. Jack Horner said five years ago today as he held a panel on a "Chickensaurus" he wanted to create. “The tail is the biggest project. But on the other hand, we have been able to do some things recently that have given us hope that it won't take too long."

"Birds are living dinosaurs," he explained. "Steven and I had a lot of arguments about whether the velociraptors should have colors and be colorful," Horner explained. "He won all of those arguments. He said a technicolor feather dinosaur is not going to scare anyone. So, they're grey and featherless."

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter is saying.