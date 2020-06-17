Social Media Isn't Happy That We Still Don't Have Living Dinosaurs
Five years ago to the day, scientists promised they'd be able to recreate dinosaurs by this very day. As it turns out — unless something major happens in the next few hours — the scientists were wrong. As you might imagine, the internet is pretty peeved there isn't a real-life Jurassic Park yet just quite yet.
“Actually, the wings and hands are not as difficult,” Dr. Jack Horner said five years ago today as he held a panel on a "Chickensaurus" he wanted to create. “The tail is the biggest project. But on the other hand, we have been able to do some things recently that have given us hope that it won't take too long."
"Birds are living dinosaurs," he explained. "Steven and I had a lot of arguments about whether the velociraptors should have colors and be colorful," Horner explained. "He won all of those arguments. He said a technicolor feather dinosaur is not going to scare anyone. So, they're grey and featherless."
Down to the Second
dinosaur will be real
in 52 minutes https://t.co/J4lreuDVLk— Bud (@ShimaBud_) June 16, 2020
Real Life Jurassic Park
if they opened a Jurassic Park I would go, for three reasons
1. I am an idiot— 🅱️enzie (voted 🅱️est Simp for Jesus) (@whimsykenzie) June 16, 2020
2. Dinosaurs are cool
3. There is arguable no cooler way to die than by dinosaurs
I Need the Manager. Now.
Welp. It's been 5 years. Where's my dinosaur?
I would like to speak to the manager of scientists please. https://t.co/YTpbIwSAog— Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) June 16, 2020
Threats
if there are dinosaurs before equality, I’m going to seek out equality by using dinosaurs.
and yes, that’s a threat. https://t.co/dU3Fv7TKgZ— JD Dillard (@JGDillard) June 16, 2020
Oh Hey, RT
Please Wait Until 2021
prevnext
2020 dont need this shit pic.twitter.com/UPMQbsgm1Y— ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) June 16, 2020
Get Sh-t Done
Where’s my dinos at? I want to get this shit done! pic.twitter.com/6IxY1AJGmX— Newperson (@Newpers77150010) June 16, 2020
