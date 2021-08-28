Show Tick-or-Treaters How You Really Feel With This Middle Finger Halloween Mask

✖

We're just two months away from the biggest night of the year, Halloween, so it's not too early to begin preparing for parties, costumes, or movie marathons. For those perhaps most eager to let everyone know what they think of the day itself or as a means to keep people away in the midst of surging coronavirus cases we have the perfect mask for you. As noticed by Nerdist, a new latex mask fashioned in the shape of a gigantic hand with an extended middle finger. Like the description on Amazon says, "it can surprise your friends, family and colleagues at any time and any time!"

The middle finger mask is just one of several new things being offered out in the world for this year's Halloween, the scariest since last year. Major retailer Spirit Halloween revealed earlier this summer that they're introducing a new line of their trademark animatronics including "Shorty" from the cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space as well as the iconic "Ghostface" made famous by the Scream franchise. Several "Graveyard Shift" animatronics coming to the retailer will be characters like Wacky Mole, Mr. Howle, Buzzsaw, Henry Hustle, Night Stalker, and Beetlejuice. You can head to Spirit Halloween's official website to see their full roster of characters.

Spirit Halloween also announced earlier tthat they're seeking out the "Chief Spirit Officer." The retailer is on the hunt for "ultimate Halloween super fan with a devilish desire to step out of the shadows and into the bright orange light of the world’s largest specialty Halloween retailer and take on the thrilling opportunity."

Even Home Depot is doubling down on their Halloween offerings. The home improvement retailer made a big splash in 2020 when their 12-foot skeleton prop intended for yards became a viral phenomena. The giant prop made the rounds online in a number of ways, especially as owners would repurpose them to other holidays rather than taking the skeleton down. This year however they revealed a variant, the all-new "Inferno Pumpkin" which gives the skeleton an all-new look.

The official The Home Depot site also offered official costumes to dress up the giant skeletons with outfits including a witch, a scarecrow, and Santa Claus. All the costumes alone will run you $50.

