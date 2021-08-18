Haunted Hayride Returning to LA for Halloween

✖

Los Angeles-area residents celebrate Halloween in a variety of ways every year, which previously included annual trips to the Haunted Hayride, but the coronavirus pandemic saw last year's festivities modified from what fans were expecting in order to keep attendees safe and socially distanced. Luckily, Halloween fans are in luck as the Haunted Hayride is returning this year, with pre-order tickets having officially gone on sale today. As with most years, the event won't only have the hayride itself, but it will also offer unique and creepy mazes to take the experience even further, allowing attendees to fully get into the spooky spirit. You can head to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride website today to secure your tickets, which comes with a $10 discount through September 8th. The event kicks off on September 24th and runs select nights through October 31st.

The 2021 attractions are described as follows:

Midnight Falls: Scare Zone

Midnight Falls is proudly hosting its 13th annual Halloween Festival for 1985. However, this strange town is always celebrating Halloween and it’s always 1985. But that doesn’t stop the citizens from enjoying the festival’s bizarre celebratory offerings. Visiting the Midnight Falls residents in the town square, neighborhoods and exploring the local establishments reveal more of the strange and sinister secrets behind this eerie town.

The Town Square of Midnight Falls is the epicenter of the festivities. While guests walk around between attractions or hang out to soak in the atmosFEAR various townsfolk from the Midnight Falls community roam the space interacting with guests and attending to their local business.

The Haunted Hayride Experience: Spirit of Halloween

Within the foothills of Midnight Falls, The Hayride leads to a thrilling adventure of horrors afflicting the town. Out in the darkness, a portal has opened spilling hideous creatures from its rotted mouth. The spirit of Halloween comes to life surrounding helpless victims brave enough to board The Hayride.

With summer's end, as the leaves turn brown it is said the veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest. The witch of the woods has cast her spell to summon the spirits of the underworld to cross over and assimilate into form using various objects found among town including decorations used for celebrating Halloween. Dazed within the spell cast upon them, the Witch commands her army of crops and flesh to seek revenge on the people that have casted her out.

Additional Attractions (Haunted Mazes)

Trick or Treat The neighborhood of Midnight Falls has sprung to life with the magic of Halloween. The various creatures and monsters have decorated their houses for trick or treaters while the mischievous little ghouls lurk in the shadows waiting to give a fright.

Midnight Mortuary Dying to drum up more business, the local Mortuary is hosting an open house where guests can tour the property to see what offerings await their demise. Guests separated from their tour risk becoming the next customer of the sinister funeral home.

Dead End Diner

