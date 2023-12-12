Showtime Channel Officially Getting Renamed After Combining With Paramount+

Showtime is getting a name change. On Monday, it was announced that as of January 8, 2024, Paramount Global will officially rebrand the Showtime cable network as Paramount+ With Showtime. The new name matches the top-tier streaming package from Paramount Global and, according to Variety, will see the cable network add select Paramount+ original series. The report also indicates that the name change does not grant all subscribers of the linear Showtime channel access to the Paramount+ With Showtime streaming plan but will be able to access programming online using authenticated streaming apps of pay-TV providers.

"The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ With Showtime plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content," Paramount explained in a statement.

Paramount+ With Showtime was first introduced earlier this year as the ad-free streaming package for Paramount+. At the time, it was announced that the standalone Showtime streaming app would be phased out at the end of 2023 along with a rebrand of the cable network. For subscribers, once the rebrand takes place on January 8th, they will have access to a handful of Paramount+ original series, including the new Sexy Beast, the second season of Halo as well as the first season of that series, Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown, seasons 1- 4 of Star Trek: Discovery, and the first season of Wolf Pack.

Paramount Announced Showtime's Streaming Rebrand Earlier this Year

Back in January, Paramount announced that both Showtime's linear pay-TV channel and the premium tier of Paramount+ would be rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime. The news was announced by Paramount CEO Bob Bakish in a memo.

"Showtime has captivated audiences for decades with ambitious original series that defined premium content and fandom," Bakish wrote. "Its name will always stand for critically acclaimed, groundbreaking entertainment and creative excellence. Now, with Showtime's content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive Multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way."

In his own note, to staff, Chris McCarthy indicated that the rebrand will also result in programming changes while also noting that the company plans to continue to focus on shows well-associated with the Showtime brand strengths, such as Yellowjackets, Billions, and Dexter.

"To do this, we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10 percent of our views," McCarthy wrote. "We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential."

What do you think about the cable Showtime network getting a new name?