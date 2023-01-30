Showtime Merges With Paramount+ and Announces New Name

A major change is coming to Showtime. On Monday, Paramount announced that both Showtime's linear pay-TV channel and the premium tier of Paramount+ will be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. Chris McCarthy is set to lead Showtime's studio and linear channel while Tom Ryan will oversee streaming business. The news was announced by Paramount CEO Bob Bakish in a memo on Monday. The change will happen sometime later this year and will apply only in the United States, according to Deadline.

"Showtime has captivated audiences for decades with ambitious original series that defined premium content and fandom," Bakish wrote. "Its name will always stand for critically acclaimed, groundbreaking entertainment and creative excellence. Now, with Showtime's content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive Multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way."

In his own note, to staff, McCarthy indicated that the rebrand will also result in programming changes while also noting that the company plans to continue to focus on shows well-associated with the Showtime brand strengths, such as Yellowjackets, Billions, and Dexter.

"To do this, we will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10 percent of our views," McCarthy wrote. "We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential,"

Also on Monday, Showtime announced that two shows apparently do not have the aforementioned "franchise potential". It was announced that Let the Right One In and American Gigolo had been canceled after just one season.

"We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew," a spokesperson for the channel told TVLine. "We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward."

Let the Right One In debuted and aired ten episodes last fall and had been waiting renewal ever since. American Gigolo also debuted last fall, but the series had been mired in controversy throughout its development, losing two showrunners during principal photography. The series, which initially had a 10-episode order, ultimately produced just one eight-episode season.

Additionally, it was announced the Shailene Woodley-starring adaptation of Three Women would no longer be moving forward. That project had already completed production and is being shopped to other outlets.

What do you think about Showtime's rebrand? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.